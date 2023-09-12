First, related to CNN citing a Bankrate survey of 2500 Americans & concluding that the average American needs $233,000 a year to make ends meet. If I learned anything from doctoral stats it was that the 'sample' is critical. I suggest the sample used was flawed for making such a broad sweeping conclusion. Shame on CNN.

Second, VA compensation. Certainly if the above were even marginally true Congress has a long way to go to compensate our wounded warriors. The rate for 100% disability is $43,463.40 per year. However a large number of vets don't come close to that 100%. e.g. 10% disability monthly rate is $165.92. If the disabled vet should die their spouse & dependents MIGHT be eligible for compensation which is just slightly over what is considered the poverty level. A disabled vet or their survivor is NOT living large on their VA compensation.