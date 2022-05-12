 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: incompetence

  • Comments

A recent poll reports that the majority of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen by the Democrats even though numerous investigations have proven that claim to be without merit. That aside, I don't believe that the Dems are smart enough or devious enough to rig and steal an election. If anyone could steal an election it would be the Republicans and I find it curious that no one has even raised that possibility, probably because there's no reason to since Biden won so handily. If by chance Republicans tried to rig the election so unsuccessfully it would likely show that Biden won by an even larger margin.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News