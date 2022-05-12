Letter: incompetence

A recent poll reports that the majority of Republicans still believe that the election was stolen by the Democrats even though numerous investigations have proven that claim to be without merit. That aside, I don't believe that the Dems are smart enough or devious enough to rig and steal an election. If anyone could steal an election it would be the Republicans and I find it curious that no one has even raised that possibility, probably because there's no reason to since Biden won so handily. If by chance Republicans tried to rig the election so unsuccessfully it would likely show that Biden won by an even larger margin.