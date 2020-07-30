Letter: INCOMPETENCE

It appears the GOP is totally unable to do anything . They have botched the reaction to the virus nation wide in every state run by them including Arizona. They have been unable to plan and put together their own convention. The Sherriff of the county where it was to be held has said it cannot provide security because no plans exist. As Americans keep dying and over flowing hospitals because of this pandemic they have no idea what to do about it. It is all happy talk and lies to make them not responsible for what they pledged to do when they took office. Its time to remove them all for the damage and danger they have left America to deal with. You cant cover up such incompetence with illegal federal forces shooting and beating demonstrating citizens. That will not save them. Will they steal the election by killing the post office?
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!