Letter: Inconsistency by President Trump
In the latest revelations from Woodward’s book, Trump admits he purposely played down the dangers of the corona virus. His defense was he didn’t want people to panic. His goal was supposedly to keep the nation calm. This would be admirable if true. But for the last three months he has been crying like chicken little: “the sky is falling.” Violent protesters are invading your neighborhood. People in the suburbs are going to loose their homes when they invade. Your vote is not safe; million of illegal ballots will steal the election. Rioters are behind every bush. Be scared; very scared. So where are the calming words from the president now? Are his words about the protests meant to calm or panic. When he should have cried “the sky is falling” he lost his voice. Now he is screaming it from the top of his lungs.

john kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

