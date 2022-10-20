 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Independ voters

I am a registered Independent and free to choose issues that I believe in.

An independent voter is a voter who does not align themselves with a political party.

Most Independents advocate low taxes, free markets, deregulation, and reduced government spending and government debt. They are often rooted in family and religion.

Many American Independents typically support what they consider Christian values, moral absolutism, traditional family values.

They favor economic individualism, and are generally pro-business and pro-capitalism.

Independents often advocate a strong national defense, gun rights, free trade, and a defense of Western culture from perceived threats posed by communism.

The share of Americans who say they’re independent has climbed considerably, according to Gallup’s quarterly party affiliation data. In the late 1980s, roughly one-third of Americans identified as Democratic and one third as Republicans

Now, 40% or more identify as independent.

And in a nation whose founders feared factional politics, the value of political independence is also an attractive one to many Americans.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

