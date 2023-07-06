Shared tragedies like 911 unite us, but generally for a short time. The December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor caused the nation to forge a cohesive bond, compelling us to enter into World War 2, bringing people together in a longer, enormous cause.

After such events, our country returns to normal. Divisions are created by tribalism, mistrust and prejudices. It takes another tragic event to unite people again. July 4 is such an event. Celebrations occur, culminating with fireworks in the evening sky. There is a positive general focus on a day 247 years ago celebrating independence from a foreign power. What would it take for some ongoing realization to heal our divisions? As a start, we could endeavor to make a positive difference as individuals, creating our own form of unity.