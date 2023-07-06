July 4, Independence Day, brings forth unity in our nation rarely found in other days. Flags fly, and people gather in collective pride.
Shared tragedies like 911 unite us, but generally for a short time. The December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor caused the nation to forge a cohesive bond, compelling us to enter into World War 2, bringing people together in a longer, enormous cause.
After such events, our country returns to normal. Divisions are created by tribalism, mistrust and prejudices. It takes another tragic event to unite people again. July 4 is such an event. Celebrations occur, culminating with fireworks in the evening sky. There is a positive general focus on a day 247 years ago celebrating independence from a foreign power. What would it take for some ongoing realization to heal our divisions? As a start, we could endeavor to make a positive difference as individuals, creating our own form of unity.
People are also reading…
Paul McCreary
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.