Letter: Independents: The Source of Divisiveness?

Our constitution, probably not deliberately, established the structure of government so that there are only two parties!
The bitterness in politics built from the 70s, when the rise of 'Independent' began. Prior to that time voters selected one of the two parties as their home base. My parents laughed about canceling each other's vote. She was a Republican, he a Democrat.
When voters who formerly were the broad middle of their party began choosing 'Independent' as their affiliation, they lost their influence on the most important task the party's have: the ability to select candidates.
Having no voice in choosing the candidates, Independents are forced to vote for extremists or not vote at all.
This has not been good for our country. Both parties should wage massive campaigns to bring Independents back to the fold. Only then can the bitter divisiveness now prevalent disappear.
Charles Josephson
Midtown
