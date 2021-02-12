 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Independents: The Source of Divisiveness?
View Comments

Letter: Independents: The Source of Divisiveness?

  • Comments

Our constitution, probably not deliberately, established the structure of government so that there are only two parties!

The bitterness in politics built from the 70s, when the rise of 'Independent' began. Prior to that time voters selected one of the two parties as their home base. My parents laughed about canceling each other's vote. She was a Republican, he a Democrat.

When voters who formerly were the broad middle of their party began choosing 'Independent' as their affiliation, they lost their influence on the most important task the party's have: the ability to select candidates.

Having no voice in choosing the candidates, Independents are forced to vote for extremists or not vote at all.

This has not been good for our country. Both parties should wage massive campaigns to bring Independents back to the fold. Only then can the bitter divisiveness now prevalent disappear.

Charles Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News