I want to say this as simply as I can. Our society lives under law and order. If Trump broke laws, he is to be treated as all other people alleged to have done the same thing. In his trial, if there is enough compelling evidence on paper and with witnesses, he should be found guilty and sentenced as other people committing the same crime. If there is not enough evidence, he should be found not guilty and let go. Outside of that - violence, protests, requiring testimony by the prosecutor to Congress, firing the prosecutor and replacing them with someone the party in power prefers - all are outside the realm of law and order in our society.