Letter: Individual and corporate income taxes

Very few politicians and the media are aware of the difference between individual and corporate income taxes. Individual income tax increases force individuals to either spend less and/or save less. These effects punish individuals and are undesirable for the U.S. economy. Corporate income tax increases are just another cost of doing business for U.S. corporations. They put the U.S. corporations at a disadvantage in relation to foreign corporations. The U.S. corporations will raise its' prices to its' customers and/or delay wage increases to its' employees. A corporation can do this because the tax increases have also raised the costs for all its' U.S. competitors. Corporate income tax increases are also undesirable for the U.S. economy. By the way, individual income taxes are about 50% of federal revenues, payroll tax collections are about 36% and corporate income taxes are about 7%.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

