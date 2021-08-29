 Skip to main content
Letter: Individual Responsibility
We all knew that the day would come when we would pull out of Afghanistan. Former President Trump set the ball in motion eighteen months ago and President Biden made it abundantly clear with a promise that he would do so with a specific date. The Afghan people and all expats living and/or visiting the country knew it too. Adolescents know that the day will come when they’ll have to leave their teens. For all of us there is the knowledge that Covid-19 is a killer and failing to get vaccinated to combat it will have dire consequences. In all of these we have individual responsibilities to make a choice. I feel for the Afghan people, for the expats who might be stranded, for the teenagers who are struggling, and for unvaccinated people who have made poor decisions and are lying on death beds. Don’t blame others for the choices you have made. Take responsibility for them.

Edmond Schaefer

Marana

