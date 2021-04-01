 Skip to main content
Letter: Inequities are Inevitable
Letter: Inequities are Inevitable

It’s understandable that “born losers” would favor policies that attempt to achieve equal outcomes. But a society benefits from preserving rewards for capable individuals. Some people are more intelligent than others, for example, and have better judgement. Should society take from them in order to make-up for the shortcomings of others? In a fair society, which strives to provide equality of opportunity, inequality of outcome is inevitable. It may be unfair that some people are born with greater capabilities than others, but evolution achieves progress because of these inborn inequalities. Any society that seeks equality of outcome is therefore on a path to regress. Social activists cite inequalities as evidence of unfairness, and often this is the case. We should never be indifferent to the suffering of others. Compassion demands that not only should we eliminate victimization and strive to restore equality of opportunity, but we should try to provide a minimum level of personal welfare to those who cannot achieve it on their own – for whatever reason.

Bruce Gary

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

