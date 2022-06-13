Letter: Inevitable change

A recent letter expressed disapproval of the LGBTQ Barbie doll, and the rainbow Oreo cookie. (Any problem with the original Oreo cookie?) The take-away - these items somehow threaten the "American Way", which "the left" is destroying. Proof of this destruction by the dastardly left? The demise of circuses and rodeos (long accepted entertainment rife with animal cruelty) and beauty pageants - those much-loved displays of women parading in swim suits and sexy gowns vying for a crown heralding an antiquated but entrenched American standard of beauty. These events may have represented America decades ago, but as the song goes, "the times, they are a-changin'".
White/heterosexual/Anglo-Saxon/Christian is not the only way, though those who think so are fighting hard to keep it that way. Power-seeking Republicans working to limit voting, destroy our election system and install extreme politicians in key positions nationwide (many willing to support an insurrection) are far more responsible for destroying the fabric of America than cookies, dolls, and alternative lifestyles.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
