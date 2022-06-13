 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Inevitable change

  • Comments

A recent letter expressed disapproval of the LGBTQ Barbie doll, and the rainbow Oreo cookie. (Any problem with the original Oreo cookie?) The take-away - these items somehow threaten the "American Way", which "the left" is destroying. Proof of this destruction by the dastardly left? The demise of circuses and rodeos (long accepted entertainment rife with animal cruelty) and beauty pageants - those much-loved displays of women parading in swim suits and sexy gowns vying for a crown heralding an antiquated but entrenched American standard of beauty. These events may have represented America decades ago, but as the song goes, "the times, they are a-changin'".

White/heterosexual/Anglo-Saxon/Christian is not the only way, though those who think so are fighting hard to keep it that way. Power-seeking Republicans working to limit voting, destroy our election system and install extreme politicians in key positions nationwide (many willing to support an insurrection) are far more responsible for destroying the fabric of America than cookies, dolls, and alternative lifestyles.

People are also reading…

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News