By traditional standards the US economy is doing fine. Unemployment is low, wages are up, inflation is abating and consumer spending is strong. But to the average consumer the economy is still bad because of high food and gas prices.

Oil prices are determined by a world market based on supply and demand. People say the US should pump more oil and force prices down. Increased US production would result in an OPEC production cut (already done) with little change in prices. Seasonal demand and the oil cartels set gas prices.

Higher consumer prices resulted directly from supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic. Business closures and quarantines left people unable to work. To prevent a possible recession, stimulus funding was approved which prevented a recession but ultimately led to higher inflation.

The US has avoided a recession and returned to full employment but at the cost of higher prices. Many blame the President for higher prices but the real culprits are Covid and OPEC.

Michael Mulcahy

Northeast side