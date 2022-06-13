 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Inflation? CEO salaries are up 1,339 percent since 1978

  • Comments

People are angry about inflation, which has created disunion in our country between those who read, research, listen and understand the reasons versus those who react at stores and gas pumps. Of course, everyone blames President Joe Biden for everything.

As oil companies announce record profits daily, we, who must pay their prices, are suffering. Fossil fuel companies have been the most significant cause of inflation for years.

These companies are among the highest earners in the Stock Market. The top ten CEOs earn an average of $31-36 million annually, over 100 times their workers. In addition, the CEO of Alphabet Inc. (parent of GOOGLE), Sundar Pichai, is earning $280.6 million in 2022. Kraft Heinz's CEO makes $43.3.

In addition, the country gives the industry over $649 billion per year in "subsidies." Biden tried to cut that, but the minority Party of No refused. Oil companies received $4.8 billion in tax bailouts to keep employees during the pandemic and the companies eliminated 35,480 jobs.

People are also reading…

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News