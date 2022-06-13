Letter: Inflation? CEO salaries are up 1,339 percent since 1978

People are angry about inflation, which has created disunion in our country between those who read, research, listen and understand the reasons versus those who react at stores and gas pumps. Of course, everyone blames President Joe Biden for everything.

As oil companies announce record profits daily, we, who must pay their prices, are suffering. Fossil fuel companies have been the most significant cause of inflation for years.

These companies are among the highest earners in the Stock Market. The top ten CEOs earn an average of $31-36 million annually, over 100 times their workers. In addition, the CEO of Alphabet Inc. (parent of GOOGLE), Sundar Pichai, is earning $280.6 million in 2022. Kraft Heinz's CEO makes $43.3.

In addition, the country gives the industry over $649 billion per year in "subsidies." Biden tried to cut that, but the minority Party of No refused. Oil companies received $4.8 billion in tax bailouts to keep employees during the pandemic and the companies eliminated 35,480 jobs.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

