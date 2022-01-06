Letter: "Inflation" contd.

On 12/22 a reader wrote that current inflation is a "deliberate government action" . His opinion is based on his previous studies years ago while earning a degree in economics. His opinion is based on M2 money supply theorems.
What he either did not learn or does not mention is that inflation is not at all, in any way as simple as he purports.
He simplistically relies on money supply by the government. He entirely disregards any an all components relating to supply and demand of goods in our daily life.
When Maersk Shipping, the largest in the world, raises costs of a container 10,000% in 2 years that is government action but not the one in Washington, D.C. When a fool of a president initiates an unwinnable trade war the loser pays the costs.
It is obvious most people think little before blaming the government.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
