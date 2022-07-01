Letter: Inflation explanation

There are many news stories and opinions about price increases, but none reflect an accurate understanding of economic inflation. There are many reasons for price increases but only one cause of inflation: a fall in the price of money relative to other commodities. What causes the price of money to fall is an increase in the supply of money relative to other commodities. Nobel economist Milton Friedman said it best, "Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output."