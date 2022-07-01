 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Inflation explanation

  • Comments

There are many news stories and opinions about price increases, but none reflect an accurate understanding of economic inflation. There are many reasons for price increases but only one cause of inflation: a fall in the price of money relative to other commodities. What causes the price of money to fall is an increase in the supply of money relative to other commodities. Nobel economist Milton Friedman said it best, "Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output."

That, in large part, is what we are witnessing today. Keeping it in mind may help readers put other such opinions in context.

Brad Adair

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News