Letter: Inflation Facts

Inflation is a serious problem, but to fix it you have to know the causes. The pandemic, supply chain issues and pent up demand have been publicized. Few talk about increased profits of big business. Big oil, meat processors, grocery chains, and big pharma have all shown huge increases in profits under inflation. Increased profits account for 53% of inflation according to representative Katie Porter. That is more than all those listed causes plus increased labor costs. In every industry only a few companies control 80 or more percent of that sector. Therefore, they do not compete on price. One example. The second the price of crude oil rises the cost of gas rises. When the price of crude oil drops, gas prices are extremely slow to fall. That decision is made by the oil companies, not the President. Inflation is world wide and the Republicans have no plans to fix it, only the ability to rant about it.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

