Letter: Inflation History Lesson

The Inflation Rate is currently 8.6 % this year, after an average rate of 7 % last year 2021, under President Joe Biden. Much of this being caused as the Economy came roaring back too fast, after the collapsed economy during the pandemic. Demand is currently far exceeding supply at this time. This will eventually settle down.

This is the highest inflation rate in 40 years, since 1981 and 1982 where the Inflation Rate was 11.8 % and 8.4 %. Those High Inflation Rates were under the first two Years of President Ronald Reagan's Presidency.

The Smart and Rational People didn't Panic back then, and they shouldn't Panic at this time . Of course, that is hard not to do, when you have Far Right Wing Propaganda News Channels using the current high inflation rate as a political tool.

David Keating

