Letter: Inflation Hurts

Inflation is starting to hurt; especially for retirees on fixed income. Anyone who has taken Economics 101 knows that if Uncle Sugar throws money out there demand will increase, available supply will decrease and prices will increase. Well the Congress fanned the flames of inflation with their massive give-away via covid relief or CARES Act. Now the Democrats want to throw gasoline on the inflation fire by passing an even more massive Build Back Better bill. You can be sure if the Child Tax Credit is extended as proposed, supposedly to decrease child poverty, the sales of pickup trucks, boats and skidoos will increase dramatically. Giving money to couples who have income up to $400,000, because they have a child, when a retired couple with $40,000 income have to pay $4,405, more than 11%, in taxes or $367 per month is unconscionable.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.