Letter: Inflation in the Nation

Inflation is the highest in the last 40 years. Too much money chasing too few goods. Trump is not to blame. Biden is not to blame, The supply chain is not to blame. The Federal Reserve IS to blame. They increased the M2 money supply by 42% over the 2 year period, 2020 to 2021, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. And Biden can be blamed for nominating Jerome Powell to another term as the head of the Federal Reserve. This is freshman level college economics.