 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Inflation in the Nation

  • Comments

Inflation is the highest in the last 40 years. Too much money chasing too few goods. Trump is not to blame. Biden is not to blame, The supply chain is not to blame. The Federal Reserve IS to blame. They increased the M2 money supply by 42% over the 2 year period, 2020 to 2021, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. And Biden can be blamed for nominating Jerome Powell to another term as the head of the Federal Reserve. This is freshman level college economics.

Randy Park

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Close Putin's gas station

April has brought a shower of columns and letters imploring government and the AZ Corporation Commission to fast-track our urgently-needed tra…

Letter: Tracking migrants

What? Giving cell phones to people who crossed our border undocumented " so we can track them "? Aside from being overgenerous to those who en…

Letter: We are not a racist country

If you spent any time over the weekend watching the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, you would have seen thousands of mostly white patr…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News