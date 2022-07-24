 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation not inevitable.... unless.

Although it is correct that inflation is directly tied to the government increasing the money supply, it’s a little like saying blood transfusions lead to bleeding. The money supply was concentrated in the top fraction of the demographic and left the middle class exposed to suffering during economic upheaval. When the pandemic hit it was a matter of “let them eat cake (starve)” or bail them out. So are Biden’s critics saying he should have let the the working class get thrown out onto the street starving and cold? Who doesn’t care now? The top 10% control 70% of the nations wealth. The next 40% control about 28% and the bottom 50% control less than 2%. Equitable distribution should be more like 40%, 50% and 10% in order to sustain a healthy economy. Taxes should be based on economic distribution that favors NO excess.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

