The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is a blessing for all Arizona seniors, especially those on a limited income. For example, caps on the monthly cost of insulin at $35 mean that Medicare recipients can finally focus on their well-being instead of focusing on their budget. No one should have to ration food to save money or stay home to save gas so they can afford their medications. No one should have to live or die depending on what a drug manufacturer decides to charge for life-saving prescriptions.