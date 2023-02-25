The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is a blessing for all Arizona seniors, especially those on a limited income. For example, caps on the monthly cost of insulin at $35 mean that Medicare recipients can finally focus on their well-being instead of focusing on their budget. No one should have to ration food to save money or stay home to save gas so they can afford their medications. No one should have to live or die depending on what a drug manufacturer decides to charge for life-saving prescriptions.
Even more savings are available for seniors on Medicare this year. They can finally get shingles vaccines without breaking the bank. Those with private insurance could receive these vaccines for free, but people on Medicare didn’t have that privilege until now.
Thank you to the hard-working Democrats in D.C. who secured lower drug prices for us. Please continue the hard fight for Arizonans and push for more change!
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
