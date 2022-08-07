 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation Reduction Act

Re: the Aug. 2 full page paid ad on page A6

With a full page ad in this newspaper, the Chamber of Commerce is asserting that the Inflation Reduction Act will tank Arizona's economy. Closing some indefensible tax loopholes, they assert, will kill investment in Arizona. This is part of their big lie called "Trickle Down Economics". We are supposed to believe that tax cuts for corporations and the rich will "trickle down" to the rest of us (no, it does not).

What will tank Arizona's economy is climate change. Water inflows to Lake Powell were 32% of normal during the last water year. That is apocalyptic! To keep the Colorado System from crashing, Reclamation will soon announce water allocation cuts of about 4 million acre feet. And y'all don't think this is going to kill some jobs?

Gary Thacker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

