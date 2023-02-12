Inflation Reduction Act saves lives

Democrats really delivered for Arizonans by passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In 2023, Medicare Part D recipients will now receive essential vaccines for free, insulin users will see a monthly cap of $35, and drug manufacturers will be penalized for raising prices faster than inflation.

Arizona seniors have long been taken advantage of by drug manufacturers setting high prices for life-saving medications. Provisions in the IRA take power from price gougers, saving us money and our lives.

No Republicans in Arizona’s Congressional Districts voted for the IRA; only Democrats did. Now Republicans want to repeal major provisions, making false assertions that the “drug provisions are so dangerous” and willfully hindering life-saving cures.

As a Medicare recipient, I am already seeing savings on our prescription costs that Republicans now want to take away. I applaud the Democrats who helped pass the IRA. It is far past time for the Republicans to do more for Arizonans.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley