Letter: Inflation Reduction Act

Some assistance and advice, please. The badly misnamed and cruelly misleading Inflation Reduction Act promises to unleash a horde of 87,000 new IRS auditors on unsuspecting taxpayers. In our own backyard, though, our understaffed border patrol personnel are working their tails off just to keep the paperwork flowing as literally millions of "undocumented" newcomers charge unimpeded across our international border. Is something out of whack here? If not, I hereby offer to share my own auditor with other middle income citizens. I don't think he or she is going to have much to do in harassing me over my modest annual earnings. Is it 2024 yet?

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

