 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Inflation reduction

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 30 letter "Poor timing for new bill."

The letter writer sees delicious contradiction in "President Biden signing the [Inflation Reduction Act] at the same time the stock market was plunging over 1,000 points". But those "optics" are completely consistent. For two years the government gave free money to people who didn't need it. They bought stocks. Stock prices went up. Now, no more free money. Over-inflated stock prices fall. That's Inflation Reduction on Wall Street.

George Timson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News