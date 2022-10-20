Letter: Inflation reduction

Re: the Sept. 30 letter "Poor timing for new bill."
The letter writer sees delicious contradiction in "President Biden signing the [Inflation Reduction Act] at the same time the stock market was plunging over 1,000 points". But those "optics" are completely consistent. For two years the government gave free money to people who didn't need it. They bought stocks. Stock prices went up. Now, no more free money. Over-inflated stock prices fall. That's Inflation Reduction on Wall Street.
George Timson
Midtown
