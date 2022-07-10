 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation vs Democracy

Think about it: wouldn't you rather weather some inflationary costs of living for awhile than to lose our fragile democracy? If you believe in human rights, supporting public schools, reproductive rights, the environment, water access, social security, healthcare, climate change, common sense regulation for gun ownership (you have to through more testing to drive a car than to get a gun), then vote democratic. It's that serious! If we get a Republican Secretary of State we can kiss our democracy goodbye and say hello to authoritarian rule. And that is only the beginning. Don't think it can't happen, it already has in many places. VOTE!!!

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

