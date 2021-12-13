 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: inflation
View Comments

Letter: inflation

  • Comments

A recent article related that Biden is doing all he can to combat inflation, oh really? Soon after Biden was sworn in he shut down the domestic oil and gas industries, dramatically reducing supply and making us once again dependent on imported oil. Anyone taking Economics 1A knows cut supply with constant or increasing demand forces prices up. Trump policies had the U.S. energy independent for the first time in 75 years, gas prices low and constant. With Biden, gas as well as all commodity prices are going up depleting families disposable income. Add the trillions Biden is spending on government programs contributes greatly to inflation. Hopefully, we can hang on until we can get some sensible governance from capable leaders.

Bill Dowdall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News