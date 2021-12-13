Letter: inflation

A recent article related that Biden is doing all he can to combat inflation, oh really? Soon after Biden was sworn in he shut down the domestic oil and gas industries, dramatically reducing supply and making us once again dependent on imported oil. Anyone taking Economics 1A knows cut supply with constant or increasing demand forces prices up. Trump policies had the U.S. energy independent for the first time in 75 years, gas prices low and constant. With Biden, gas as well as all commodity prices are going up depleting families disposable income. Add the trillions Biden is spending on government programs contributes greatly to inflation. Hopefully, we can hang on until we can get some sensible governance from capable leaders.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.