Letter: Inflation

Inflation is now at 8.5% per year. Rising prices are caused by two factors. Either aggregate supply contracts relative to aggregate demand or demand increases relative to supply. Presently we have both. The pandemic caused interruptions in the supply chain. Simultaneously, the Administration has restricted domestic energy production causing unprecedented increases in energy prices, especially gasoline. Huge increases in demand are fueled by consumer spending the pandemic temporarily restrained. Meanwhile, the Administration has imposed massive federal spending deficits on the economy. With record inflation, significantly more federal spending is proposed. Until recently the Federal Reserve has followed an expansionary monetary policy providing more stimulus to the economy. Originally Biden assured us the inflation was transitory and his policies would provide price stability. When time rendered that argument inoperative he laid the blame for inflation on Putin, never admitting the failure of his policies.