Letter: inflation
Re: the Nov. 2 letter "Capitalism."

I have been a CPA and investor for over fifty years. Substantial increases in the minimum wage and corporate income taxes are inflationary. When unskilled workers receive a minimum wage increase the semiskilled and skilled workers will also have to get wage increases. Semiskilled workers will not tolerate unskilled workers getting a minimum wage increase that puts them at their level of wages. The skilled workers will have to get a raise, too. The wages have to stay close to the previous proportion. Employers will react to these wage increases by further automating their businesses and employing fewer workers; this will create more unemployment. Corporate income tax increases are simply additional costs for all corporations. The corporations will then confidently raise their prices since all their competitors will have the same additional costs.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

