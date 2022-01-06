 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Inflation
View Comments

Letter: Inflation

  • Comments

A recent letter spoke to the relationship of the U.S. money supply (defined and controlled by the U.S. Federal Reserve) to inflation, correctly informing that money supply growth and inflation are inexorably linked. Yet, while at the start of the letter the role of “too few goods” is also acknowledged as an inflation determinant, the writer finishes the letter with an oversimplification, concluding that “… our current inflation is the result of deliberate government action.” By the time the (short) letter ends, the role of “too few goods” is completely forgotten. Unless, of course, the letter writer believes that “government action” (or perhaps inaction such as failure to address the Covid crisis as it began to unfold) caused pent up demand for goods and services to explode, container ships to back up at west coast ports, computer chip and gasoline shortages to occur, and so on.

Tom House

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News