Letter: Inflation

A recent letter spoke to the relationship of the U.S. money supply (defined and controlled by the U.S. Federal Reserve) to inflation, correctly informing that money supply growth and inflation are inexorably linked. Yet, while at the start of the letter the role of “too few goods” is also acknowledged as an inflation determinant, the writer finishes the letter with an oversimplification, concluding that “… our current inflation is the result of deliberate government action.” By the time the (short) letter ends, the role of “too few goods” is completely forgotten. Unless, of course, the letter writer believes that “government action” (or perhaps inaction such as failure to address the Covid crisis as it began to unfold) caused pent up demand for goods and services to explode, container ships to back up at west coast ports, computer chip and gasoline shortages to occur, and so on.
Tom House
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.