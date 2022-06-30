Letter: Inflation

Re: the Letter from Ticked-Off Consumer: I can completely understand your frustration with paying higher prices for everything, and those struggling from pay check to pay check are really having a hard time with it. Human nature says that if we didn't create it, we all want someone to blame for it. Although you want to blame President Bidden instead of Putin the inflation is world wide, and as long as our country trades with other countries we are going to have to be effected by it. Once more if we don't support Ukraine fighting for her freedom then we are being in danger of losing our own freedom. Most things have advantages and disadvantages ...no free lunches. Because we live in America instead of Russia, you have the right to blame who ever you want without being put in jail.