Randy Park's letter of August 6 ("Inflation"), although on target, just missed the bulls eye. While Biden's Treasury Dept. has compounded inflation by continually printing money, much of Biden's first day in office was spent reducing America's oil production capacity. Meanwhile, Biden's Energy Department was tasked with overseeing the near total depletion of our nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from a near historic maximum of 650M barrels (in mid-2020) down to today's approximate 44M barrels. Not only are voters suffering from continual inflation but they are now more vulnerable to any natural disaster (or bitter winter) for which the SPR was created to mitigate. Inflation will never subside until fuel prices come down via increased domestic supply. More printed money just adds fuel to the fire. The ultimate trial by jury regarding the results of Biden's inflation and America's increased vulnerability during his term is scheduled for November 2024.