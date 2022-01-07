Letter: Inflation

Re: Dec. 22 letter by Randy Park, “Inflation”.
The author's claim that “inflation is the result of deliberate government action” seems to be more about blaming the government than explaining the root causes of inflation.
The author mentions M2, a measure of the amount of liquid assets held by the public. Our central bank, called the Federal Reserve Board, tries to control these liquid assets in the best interests of the economy. The FRB tries to stimulate growth in output (Gross Domestic Product) while controlling inflation.
It is important to recognize that factors other than the central bank affect inflation, like people having an abundance of liquid assets (built up before we had large-scale vaccination capability) to buy products that are in short supply.
To sum up, the Federal Reserve Board is NOT part of the U.S. federal government and is only one factor affecting inflation.
Walter Mann
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.