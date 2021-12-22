Letter: Inflation

When I earned my degree in Economics in college we were taught that inflation is the general rise in prices in an economy. We were also told that inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods and has the exact same effect as a tax on income.
According to data from the web site of the Federal Reserve bank of St. Louis, the U.S. M2 money supply grew in January 2010 to January 2020 from 8.4 trillion dollars to 15.4 trillion dollars, a 6% annual increase. However for 2020 alone the M2 supply of money grew 26% and in the first 9 months of 2021 it grew at an annual rate of 13%. This is much higher than a desired rate of 1 to 2 per cent aobve the growth of GDP.
Since government controls the supply of money, there is no doubt that our current inflation is the result of deliberate government action.
Randy Park
SaddleBrooke
