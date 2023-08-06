In 2020 and 2021 Congress passed several trillion dollar spending bills. Instead of raising taxes or borrowing money, the federal government chose to increase the money supply to pay for the spending. In other words print money. 42% to be exact for the 2 year period. Almost every economist will tell you this will yield general inflation, and that is exactly what happened. Now, amid news reports of declining inflation, though still not below the growth of GDP, you will find that the M2 money supply has declined 5% over the last 12 months according to data supplied by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.