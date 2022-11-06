 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation

Re: Oct 11 Star letter "Real cause of inflation". There had better not be any college economic text books that offer this fractured explanation for current inflationary pressures, or we are all in big trouble. The Fed did indeed increase money supply, but in response to a possible looming catastrophic economic collapse brought on by the worst shutdowns in 100 years, induced by the Corvid flu pandemic. This was not " in response to massive relief handouts". Furthermore, media has listened to, and properly reported responsible business news outlet's identification of the Russian invasion and supply chain issues as very heavy contributors to inflation. You are right sir: "It ain't rocket science", but it ain't what you said it was either.

Gary Susko

Midtown

