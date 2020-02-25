Letter: Information Sources

Well, I guess it’s time to play the kid’s game – I’ll show you mine if you show me yours. I was really surprised to read a letter stating that the U.S. blew 5 billion dollars to overthrow the Ukrainian government, thus provoking a civil war, with Joe and Hunter Biden heavily involved in the affair. My source on the subject says the U.S. has spent 5 billion dollars since 1992 on military aid, programs promoting border security, human trafficking issues, international narcotics abatement and law enforcement interdiction, economic growth, and humanitarian aid. My source is Politifact, a well respected fact checking source, and they rate the Biden inspired civil war claim as a “Pants on Fire” lie.
Now, you show me yours. I hope it isn’t the “Russia Today” article of March 17, 2014 spouting the same claims.
Jack Garner
Southeast side
