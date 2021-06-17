Letter: Infrastructure - Nuclear Only

With the economy poised to overheat as a result of the widespread lifting of COVID lockdowns, the Democrats unnecessarily dumped $1.9 trillion of new debt, aka “relief”, into the inflation skillet. Employers were reopening and desperate to staff up, but the same legislation incentivized the unemployed to stay home.
While bracing for their next trillion titled “infrastructure” this political conservative offers a first singular step:
-Build 100 carbon-free, 24/7 nuclear power plants across America to end the fossil fuel power generation contribution to global warming. Electric cars would no longer be powered by coal
-Fund the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository for all radioactive waste including hospital disposables
-Prevent leftist lawyers from doubling the implementation cost by using the defense procurement priority system.
Pass this legislation and then we can talk about bridges.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
