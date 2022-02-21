Letter: Infrastructure bill

Biden is patting himself on the back for the passing of the infrastructure bill. Most all Americans would agree we need to repair bridges, roads, a complete overhaul nationally. Just recently Buttigieg, the Sec. of Transportation, was explaining what was to be done. None of his explanations had to do with the building of roads, bridges, it all had to do with equity and fairness. Kamala Harris's husband stated that it would be for the safety of our children. A recent article cited approximately 10% of the trillion dollar bill will be for what we all assumed it would be for. This is a total sham and a betrayal to the citizens. Biden and his administration deserve their low approval numbers. I cannot wait for the mid-terms.
bill dowdall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.