Letter: Infrastructure Bill

Rick Cunningham complains about millions who "sit on their hinds all day and live comfortably while doing nothing". The only people that I can imagine who fit his description are those extremely wealthy Americans who have benefited from the obscene and unfair financial policies of recent decades.
He asked where we will find 500,000 employees to fill future infrastructure jobs. I will tell him that those folks are waiting to work right now, and they live outside of our country.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
