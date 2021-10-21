 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Infrastructure Bill
View Comments

Letter: Infrastructure Bill

  • Comments

Rick Cunningham complains about millions who "sit on their hinds all day and live comfortably while doing nothing". The only people that I can imagine who fit his description are those extremely wealthy Americans who have benefited from the obscene and unfair financial policies of recent decades.

He asked where we will find 500,000 employees to fill future infrastructure jobs. I will tell him that those folks are waiting to work right now, and they live outside of our country.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News