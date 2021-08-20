 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastructure Broadband Legislation
Letter: Infrastructure Broadband Legislation

The infrastructure plan includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will 'deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household.'

Since mid-2019 Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been launching ultra high speed broadband satellites to provide service for every American. This infrastructure will be completed before any new taxpayer dollar could ever be spent, so let’s be clear, there is no physical infrastructure left to fund.

The Democrats have solved the problem of how to spend this $65B windfall, intending to use it for ‘social infrastructure’ to gap the digital divide. This is welfare and has zero to do with infrastructure but I acknowledge that entrepreneur Musk wants a pricey $499 upfront for installation and $99 a month from early subscribers, Why not dump the whole $65B in Elon’s lap let him take a zero and a half off his pricing to consumers?

But that won’t happen.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

