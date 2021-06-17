 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastructure Broadband
Letter: Infrastructure Broadband

In his trillion dollar infrastructure proposal the Oval Office occupant wants $100B of taxpayer money to provide affordable, reliable broadband internet to every American which includes the 35% of rural Americans who lack access to at minimally acceptable speeds.

Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame is now delivering his Starlink satellites into orbits that meet all the requirements while also offering low latency and this greedy capitalist wants $499 per installation, aka infrastructure to offset his investment. If the Democrats really care about the 6% of our population at issue they should spend nothing, just let Musk pick up the tab.

Alas, Starlink also wants $99 per month for a service that is obviously not infrastructure rather America’s social safety net or hammock, depending on your politics. Either way, new free stuff is separate legislation.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

