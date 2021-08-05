 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastructure Deal
Letter: Infrastructure Deal

All year we’ve been hearing from the politicians about how important it is to pass the infrastructure bill to “save our crumbling roads and bridges”. Finally, after prolonged debate and negotiation, it appears they have finally come to an agreement to spend $1 trillion. And how much of this is dedicated to roads and bridges? Barely 10% ($110 billion, reported in the AZStar). Why did it take so long to get this important legislation through? Because of all the pork rolled into the other 90% of the deal and hidden under the umbrella of “crumbling roads and bridges”. The democrats have only themselves to blame for this delayed response to an urgent need.

Charles Nelson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

