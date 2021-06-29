 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastructure
Letter: Infrastructure

It seems strange to me that Egypt built the pyramids thousands of years ago, the Chinese built the great wall over a thousand years ago; the Romans and Greeks built temples and aqueducts hundreds of years ago. The British and French built Cathedrals that have lasted hundreds of years. Even the Mayans, Incas and Indians ( from. India) have built temples and pyramids that have lasted hundreds of years. Yet, here in our country we have had a bridge across the Mississippi river and a condominium both fail within 40 years. Us it possible that brick and stone are better building material than steel and concrete?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

