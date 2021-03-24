Letter: Infrastructure

Da Nang, Vietnam is now a first class city. This happened when our tax dollars were spent on the Gulf War, War in Iraq, the never ending Afghanistan War, and a wall between us and Mexico that has done nothing more than interrupt the migration of jaguar, cougar, bear, deer, and wolves plus destroy the landscape, federal parks, and water flow. What are we thinking?
Thousands of our bridges need repair. Schools need to be brought up to date. Not only maintenance is needed, but we need to join other nations in improving and moving forward with new energy sources. All of this will create sustainable good paying jobs and improve the public’s well-being.
Meanwhile GOP Mitch McConnell threatens a “scorched earth” if one dime of our tax dollars goes to infrastructure. The Eisenhower GOP that had the foresight to build freeways across America is gone.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
