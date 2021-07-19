 Skip to main content
Letter: Infrastucture
Letter: Infrastucture

For perspective on the current debate over infrastructure investments, consider the debate on whether Hoover Dam should have been built. The idea was that building it would put people back to work during the Great Depression and increase the productivity of the economy.

Republicans opposed building the dam because the projected electricity sales over the next 50 years would not pay for the construction costs. They refused to recognize any value in flood control, water storage, irrigation or urban development.

During World War II, the Hoover Dam was a major source of electricity for Southern California’s aircraft industry. This was essential in defeating fascism.

Today we are in the worst drought in 1,200 years and more dependent than ever on the water stored in Lake Mead. Where would we be today if Republicans had their way?

Gary Thacker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

