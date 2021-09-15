 Skip to main content
Letter: Injection photos
What is the point of the endless photos of vaccinations in news stories, both print media and TV? Those who are needle-phobic will be turned off by seeing them. Those who oppose vaccinations will not be persuaded by seeing them.

Much better, I believe, would be pictures of COVID victims on respirators - scary, but more motivating for getting vaccinated. Or, pictures of families in mourning as another Covid victim in a coffin is lowered into the ground.The newspaper's choice of what photos to run can have as much emotional impact as the text, and will be seen even if the text goes unread. So why keep showing injections?

Chris Gilbert

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

