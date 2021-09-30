Letter: Innovation is Useless if Prescriptions are Unaffordable

A recent letter on drug prices repeated a common misconception - that lowering drug prices will halt innovation. The fact is, Medicare negotiation to lower drug prices can curb pharmaceutical industry’s pricing power without threatening needed innovation.
Major drug companies spend more on advertising and lobbying than they do on R&D, demonstrating there is plenty of budget for pursuing innovation. Not only that, these companies could lose $1 trillion in sales over 10 years and remain the most profitable industry globally. In fact, Medicare negotiation could actually drive innovation by rewarding truly innovative drugs with the best prices.
The truth is the most innovative drug in the world is worthless if it is unaffordable, and one-third of Americans don’t take their medications as prescribed due to high drug prices. I hope Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will pass Medicare negotiation legislation right away to ensure Arizona’s patients can afford the medicine they need
Dr. Eric Cornidez, Chief Medical Officer for the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
Midtown
