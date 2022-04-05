 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Insanity

For all of your numerous Trump haters, please look around you today. An average family is experiencing a $5,200 annual cost increase due to inflation. Energy costs, particularly gasoline, have skyrocketed primarily due to the Administration’s intentional hindrance of fossil fuel production in an effort to drive prices so high that green energy costs may be competitive. Tens of thousands of people are crossing our southern border daily and the Administration is making no attempt to enforce our current immigration laws. Crime is soaring, criminals are not being held accountable, and the police are vilified. Many schools have abrogated the primary goal of teaching out children to read, write, and do math. And the mainstream press has lied or avoided investigation and reporting of several news events negatively impacting the Democratic Party or the Administration, that have now become reality. It is insanity, but hope is in the massacre this November.

Loyal M Johnson, Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

